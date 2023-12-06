The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt gesture for Suhana wins hearts

File Footage

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his entire family at The Archies premiere to support his daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her acting debut in the teen musical-comic film.



The Pathaan star won hearts as he donned an Archies t-shirt with a black blazer and pants to support his daughter's upcoming film.



In a viral video, Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, sons Aryan and Abram Khan can be seen posing with Suhana, who looked beautiful in a sequined red gown.

The King Khan of Bollywood was also seen adorably holding his daughter's hands at the event.

Several B-town A-listers including, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and others attended the premiere.



Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal.

The film is all set to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

