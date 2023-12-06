Britney Spears to stay indifferent amid dad Jamie’s health troubles

Britney Spears ended her controversial 13-year conservatorship with Jamie in 2021

Britney Spears isn’t quite ready to forgive and forget.

Recently, TMZ broke the news that Britney, 42, is seeking to reconcile with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, 71, as he battles with various health complications and medical emergencies, including a leg amputation.

However, Page Six reported thereafter that rumours of a father-daughter reunion are just that – rumours, and that Britney is, in fact, not ready to make amends just yet.

The outlet’s source further refuted reports that Spears “misses” Jamie or that she’s been contemplating to offer him financial support amid his troubles.

Though the Princess of Pop has reportedly been reaching out more and more to her family – mother Lynne Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and brother Bryan Spears – her relationship with her father remains estranged in the aftermath of their bitter conservatorship battle.

In her recent memoir, The Woman In Me, Spears detailed her tumultuous relationship with her father, revealing decades worth of emotional, physical, and financial abuse over the course of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

“I began to think that he saw me as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow,” she wrote of her father’s control.

Though TMZ reported that Jamie remains hopeful as “there’s nothing he’d rather have” than a reconciliation, Britney appears to remain adamant in her decision.

In fact, the source told Page Six that Spears will “never forgive him for the abuses and trauma he caused.”