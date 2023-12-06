Jamie Spears loses leg amid estrangement from daughter Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ estranged dad Jamie Spears loses leg in infection battle

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie Spears lost a leg after amputation due to an infection.



Word got out in October, 71-year-old Jamie had been hospitalised with an infection. According to several media sources the following amputation happened last month. J

Jamie had already experienced a medical fight in 2019 after having to have two urgent surgeries to repair a damaged colon.

Spears' most recent health issues coincide with his continued rift with Britney, 42. The Woman in Me, the singer's memoir, revealed details of her tumultuous connection with her father. The book was released in October.

“The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” Britney wrote of her 13-year conservatorship, which came to an end in November 2021.

In another section of the expose, Britney stated that, following an argument in August 2019, Jamie had physical altercations with her son Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time.

Britney, who has an 18-year-old son named Sean Preston and a 17-year-old son named Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, said, "My son went to lock himself in a bedroom to end the fight, and my dad broke down the door and shook him."

“Kevin filed a police report, and my dad was barred from seeing the kids.”