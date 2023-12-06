Angelina Jolie opens up about her entry into fashion world with Atelier Jolie brand

Angelina Jolie talks about her career move in a new interview

Angelina Jolie has recently discussed about her career move into the fashion world with Atelier Jolie.



In a new interview with WSJ Magazine for December/January issue, the Tomb Raider actress said, “You, in fashion? No.”

“I’ve never been to a fashion show or Met Ball my entire life,” Jolie told the magazine, noting she loved “individuality and love freedom”.

Speaking about his side hustle, the Maleficent actress stated, “I’ll probably lose money, maybe even for a while.”

“If I can eventually put into practice some things that I think are improvements and I just break even, that’s a huge victory,” she told the outlet.

While talking about the brand, Jolie explained, “If it’s easily explained, it’s probably not going to be as fulfilling as it could be. In my life, I’ve never been understood right away.”

Reflecting on her personal style, the actress mentioned that her day-to-day uniform (slacks, sweaters, shift dresses, tote bags and lounge clothes for errands) prioritises function over fashion.

“I’ve been a mom, and I’ve fully absorbed that into who I am. My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats,” she spilled to the magazine, saying that it is just “a hiding thing”.

Jolie added, “It’s like I see my scars and my things, and I feel like I’ve lived. And I’m having these big experiences, and I have this map of this complex body that’s changed over time.”