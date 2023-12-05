Kate Middleton spellbinds onlookers after Meghan Markle's show in Santa Barbara

Princess Kate steps out after Meghan Markle's outing

Kate Middleton showed off her grace and elegance as she stepped out to open the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit at the Evelina London Hospital day after Meghan Markle's outing in Los Angeles.

Prince William's wife Princess Kate dazzled in blue outfit as she arrived for the solo visit to the hospital in a suit by her wedding dress designer.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles and in good spirits as she made her first appearance after Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's outing in the US amid Endgame row.

Princess Kate has served as patron of Evelina London since 2018 and was all business in a teal suit. The Future Queen Consort's second time in a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen suit since the creative director's announcement to quit the brand in September after 26 years.



The Princess of Wales accessorised with a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings and a matching pendant necklace that she previously slipped on for the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

On the other hand, Prince William's wife Meghan Markle was seen enjoying outing in California on Monday, seemingly without a care in the world as the furor over the race row continues back in England.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in Santa Barbara, a few miles from her Montecito mansion, seemingly oblivious to the firestorm raging in her husband Prince Harry's home country.

Meghan looked stunning as cut a casual figure in black leggings and a black long-sleeved t-shirt, with a green baseball cap. The mother of-two wore a pair of $100 New Balance 327 sneakers, and her favorite Krewe sunglasses, which retail for around $400.

The former Hollywood actress was seemingly en route to the gym as she is known for her love of yoga.