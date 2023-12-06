Apple’s ‘Wiser Than Me’ podcast captures hearts, minds

Apple Podcasts has named Wiser Than Me, hosted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as its 2023 Show of the Year.

A podcast that features conversations with inspirational older women, Wiser Than Me has been praised for its insightful and moving interviews, which have explored a wide range of topics, including career, family, relationships, and aging.

In a statement, Apple Podcasts said:

"Wiser Than Me is a show that captures the wisdom and humor of older women in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a gifted host who brings out the best in her guests, and we are thrilled to name her show our Podcast of the Year."

Louis-Dreyfus, who is best known for her work on television shows such as "Seinfeld" and "Veep," said:

"I am so honored that Wiser Than Me has been named Apple Podcasts' Show of the Year. I am so grateful to all of the women who have shared their stories with me on the show, and I hope that their wisdom and humor continue to inspire and entertain listeners."

Wiser Than Me is one of a growing number of podcasts that are focused on the experiences of older adults. In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in the stories and perspectives of older people, and podcasts are playing an important role in this trend.

Wiser Than Me is available on Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms.

Reasons to choose 'Wiser Than Me' best Apple Podcasts of the Year