Patrick Dempsey addresses hair loss while filming 'Ferrari' movie

Patrick Dempsey opens up about hair loss while filming Ferrari movie

Patrick Dempsey has recently addressed hair loss while filming the Ferrari movie.



Speaking to Radio Times, the Grey’s Anatomy star revealed he had to pay a “heavy price” for the movie last year in which he plays the role of Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi in the racing biopic.

“I should have had a wig because we dyed my hair and it started falling out because of the helmet I had on,” said the 57-year-old.

Patrick stated, “They dyed my hair so much that towards the end of the shoot, I had this monk halo [and] all the hair was gone!”

The actor shared that his time on set on Ferrari was affected by helmet problems, which caused blistering too.

“We had one week [in which] my scalp was just blistered because we had burned it, and then we finally got [the look of Piero Taruffi] right,” remarked the Sweet Home Alabama actor.

Last month, Patrick was reportedly crowned PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Following his win, many people didn’t know about the actor and some of them even took to googling his name to find out more about him.

Meanwhile, some also questioned Patrick’s relevance in 2023, one X (formerly Twitter) user added, “This is not anti-Patrick Dempsey, it’s just like, is he in the zeitgeist even?”

Currently, Patrick’s Ferrari will release in theatres on December 14.