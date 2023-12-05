Jodie Foster reveals valuable advice she would give to young girls in Hollywood

Jodie Foster explains why she has soft spot for young actresses in Hollywood

Jodie Foster has recently shared what valuable advice she gives to the newcomers, particularly young girls entering into Hollywood.



In a new interview with Elle magazine for 2023 Women In Hollywood issue, Foster said, “I find myself reaching out to girls who could be my daughters and saying, ‘Wait a minute, you keep doing dumb things on publicity tours. What’s going on with you? This is a little self-sabotage. You know better than that. Who’s letting you do that? And where’s your mom?’”

Explaining her soft spot for young actresses, Foster revealed, “I do have this really big soft spot for the young actresses who came up as young people, because I just don’t know how they survive without some mother around the way I had a mom around.”

“To be able to say, ‘You’re overexposed,’ or ‘You’re torturing yourself,’ or ‘You have to have faith in your talent,” stated the Anna and the King actress.

Foster added, “You can go away for two years and have a life and come back and there will be work for you. Yeah, maybe it won’t be in some franchise, but what do you care? This is your life.’"

Reflecting on her career, the actress told The New York Times in 1991 that her movie, Taxi Driver “changed” her life.

Foster not only acted but also became a director during her career. However, she pointed out, “I worked with no women on sets for the first 20 years of my career.”

“Sometimes there was a script supervisor or makeup hair artist, but most of the time when I was young there wasn’t, it was just me and a whole bunch of guys,” she told the outlet.

Foster added, “So, I don’t have the same story as a lot of people have. I got first dibs and hopefully I’ve been able to bring other women up."