Meghan Markle reportedly has 'no interest' in talking to Kate Middleton

It's no secret that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle don't get along; a source recently stated that it's "unlikely they'll speak again".

The two appeared to be close friends at one point since Meghan once went to the Princess of Wales for guidance on what it meant to be a member of the Royal Family. Nevertheless, a reconciliation appears "never going to happen" as the two women have been at odds recently.

Only a few days before Meghan and Kate were married to Prince Harry, things began to go wrong in their relationship. Meghan shockingly admitted she had been "hurt" by Princess Kate during a dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey, following her admission that there was a "problem" with her daughter Princess Charlotte's clothing.

In his biography Spare, the Duke of Sussex went into additional detail about the circumstances. He claimed to have discovered Meghan sobbing "on the floor" during a dispute with Kate on bridesmaid gowns.

Omid Scobie stated that the women haven't spoken to one another in four years in his most recent novel, Endgame. Additionally, the blogger stated that Princess Kate trembles anytime Meghan is brought up in conversation.

According to a source, Meghan "has no interest" in talking to Kate because "way too much" has happened. They added, though, that Meghan has continued to follow her sister-in-law's activities despite this.