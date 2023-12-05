Royal race row: What it is and why it is back in news?

In 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made bombshell allegations of racism against the British royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple claimed that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark Archie's skin might be when he's born" within the royal family. They also said that Meghan was denied mental health support and was subjected to bullying.

The interview sent shockwaves through the monarchy and sparked a global conversation about race. The royal family initially denied the allegations, but later said that they would be taking them "very seriously" and would investigate.

In the years since the interview, the royal race row has simmered, but it has recently reignited after the publication of a new book by royal biographer Omid Scobie.

The book, titled "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," claims that two unnamed members of the royal family discussed the skin color of Archie before he was born.

The book's allegations have not been independently verified, but they have been met with renewed outrage from Harry and Meghan.

In a statement released through their spokesperson, the couple said that they were "profoundly disappointed" by the book's claims and that they were "committed to doing everything in their power to ensure that this never happens again."

Why the royal race row is back in news?

The publication of Omid Scobie's new book has reignited allegations of racism within the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out about their disappointment with the book's claims.

The royal family is facing increasing scrutiny over its diversity and inclusion record.

It is important to note that the allegations of racism against the royal family have not been proven. However, the allegations have had a significant impact on the public's perception of the monarchy.



