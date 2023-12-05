Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to leave Montecito as anger grows

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's popularity is sinking day by day in the US, and the couple's neighbours are waiting for their exit from Montecito as they seem to be sick of them.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been talk of the town since they relocated to the celebrity hub in California months after quitting the royal jobs in 2020.

Meghan and Harry are said to be angering the locals with their lifestyle, with one of the couple's neighbours claiming that "Meghan is high and mighty and we cannot wait for her to go."



The locals, according to insiders, have a less than favourable opinion of the Sussexes, with the Duchess's attitude being a particular bone of contention.

Some sources have revealed that "Prince Archie and Princess Lilibets parents have made up their minds to move to somewhere else as they do not feel comfortable and relaxed there."

However, anger has grown since the publication of the couple's friend Omid Scobie's new book Endgame. Harry and Meghan's Montecito neighbours are angry at the couple's friend's allegations and claims about the royal family.

There are also speculations that Harry and Meghan are at loggerheads about their relocation as Harry is said to be hunting a property in the UK, while Meghan wants to move to a Los Angeles's town where she could easily be meeting with Hollywood stars to relaunch her career.