BTS' Jungkook's inspiring musical journey: From humble beginings to stardom

Jeon Jungkook, member of renowned South Korean boy band BTS and a successful soloist in his own accord, began his musical journey over a decade ago.

How old was Jungkook when he debuted?

The motivated then-14 year-old Jungkook initially tried his luck by auditioning for the South Korean talent show Superstar K in Daegu in 2011, which set the course for his burgeoning success.

Though he didn’t make it past the auditions, his talents were recognized by seven entertainment companies at the time, who sent out casting offers to rope him in their agency.

It was RM aka Kim Namjoon, rapper and leader of BTS, whose electric performance convinced him to join Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee.

Now nearly 12 years later, the Euphoria singer is one of the most influential artists of our generation and boasts several credits to underscore his credibility.

After a long bout of passionate training at 14, Jungkook made his debut as the youngest member of BTS alongside six similarly enthusiastic members.

Jungkook in BTS:

Besides his unparalleled stage presence and exceptional vocal and dancing skills, Jungkook has also been a frequent contributor in production and writing of the group’s albums.

The singer has also pursued several solo ventures during his time in BTS; he was among the many Korean artists to collaborate for a song in the ‘One Dream, One Korea’ campaign in 2015.

In 2018, he teamed up with American singer Charlie Puth for a special duet performance of the latter’s We Don’t Talk Anymore singer at an award show.

Jungkook also released the soundtrack for a BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho titled, Stay Alive last year.

BTS announced their hiatus from group activities during their 10th anniversary livestream last year in the wake of the members’ military service enlistment one after another.

The break allowed Jungkook to solely focus on his career. He recently released his debut solo album, Seven followed by several collaborations with American artists.

As of right now, he is set to embark on his military service process in the coming months.