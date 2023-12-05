Julia Roberts details close bond with her twins: ‘Proud parent’

Julia Roberts opened up about her close bond with her 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus while promoting upcoming Netflix film, Leave the World Behind.



The actress appeared on Today show and shared her parenting rules, saying that she has a "huge amount of understanding" with her children.

Julia said, "I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them and it's not eye-rolling. There's a huge amount of understanding."

She continued, "I parent them the same way out of the house that I parent them in the house. Which is, 'Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you're sick. Are you drinking tea?' And, 'Text me when you get home so I can see that you're safe and sound.'"



Julia shares three children Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry Daniel with her husband Daniel Moder.



Recently, the Notting Hill star celebrated her twins' 19th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The actress dropped an adorable childhood photo of her kids and wrote, "There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together."

In conversation with Extra, Julia addressed her rare move of posting twins photo on social media.

The Pretty Woman actress shared, "I love them so much and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture. It allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all."