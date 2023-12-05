Sarah Ferguson urges Prince William to 'forgive' Prince Harry before Christmas

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has urged the Royal Family to forgive and forget in the wake of their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As Christmas nears its arrival, tensions soar high between senior royal members and the duke following explosive claims of the Sussexes’ ‘biographer’ Omid Scobie in his book, Endgame.

However, the mother of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice believes that forgiveness is the only way forward.

In a recent conversation with host Lorraine Kelly, Sarah dished on a prospective Royal Family reunion on Christmas, following reports the former royals are itching to spend the holiday season at Sandringham.

"Christmas is coming up, now look, do you think one time the whole family, all of you, will be able to have Christmas together? Christmas brings people together, doesn't it? And that's what it should do!" Kelly quizzed Ferguson on Lorraine on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Duchess of York quickly chimed in with agreement. “If we watch enough of these Christmas movies and sing enough of these Christmas songs... can we just all have love, forgiveness and happiness and joy?"

She continued: "I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give today is understanding, no judgement, no race, creed, colour or any other domination, just love. There’s no better gift than love.

"People say to me, you don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, Fergie or Sarah, you wear it all over your body because that’s what I am. I really believe you can give love," Sarah added.