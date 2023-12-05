Mariah Carey explains how she manages to balance between kids and touring

Mariah Carey shares how she juggles between motherhood and singing career

Mariah Carey has recently explained how she managed to balance between kids and tour schedule.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the singer, who shares 12-year-old twins with Nick Cannon, said, “We're going to see how I juggle those two responsibilities.”

Reflecting on being a mom, Carey revealed, “I don't know. Just everybody has to do what their jobs are.”

“If their job is to go to school for three hours a day, they have to go to school for three hours a day. And if their job is also being on stage and being a part of the show, then they have that,” stated the All I Want for Christmas Is You crooner.

Carey remarked, “Part of my job is to rest and relax and know, ‘OK, everybody's got this covered, and I'm going to get out there and perform.’”

While talking about her kids, the singer disclosed, “As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it’s really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage.”

“I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform,” said the songstress.

Carey added, “I love seeing kids stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them, you know what I mean? I'm not forcing them to do anything. I never say, 'You guys gotta do this,' you know?”

“It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me,” she concluded.