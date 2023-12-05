Taylor Swift, King Charles, Barbie: Time Person of the Year's best contenders

A recurring tradition started by Charles Lindberg in 1927, Time magazine's Person of the Year edition honours an individual or group that had a significant impact throughout the year.

Time Person of the Year first awarded in 1927

Franklin D. Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin, and even Adolf Hitler are among the political figures and presidents who are customarily included on the list.

A diverse group of contenders, including Hollywood strikes, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Barbie, and others, lead this year's selection.

Being the most played artist on Spotify, breaking attendance records with her Eras Tour, and making waves on the internet with everything she does, Taylor Swift is a strong contender for Person of the Year.

Because of the SAG-AFTRA's persistence in opposing the unequal payment arrangement that the streaming services were imposing on the majority of Hollywood's TV and film production staff, Hollywood Strikers are also included.

Despite appearing on the TIME100 list in 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is currently serving an unprecedented third term, has never been named Person of the Year.

Despite leaving the firm, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman returned to oversee operations after creating one of the most user-friendly AI interfaces, ChatGPT, which transformed the world.

After being the first legal team to ever prosecute a former president following the indictment over the highly sensitive materials discovered in Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago house, Trump's prosecutors also made the list.

Because King Charles was crowned king following the demise of his famous mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he was also featured.

Jerome Powell, Barbie, and Vladimir Putin are among the others who made the list.