Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani pen birthday wish for 'inspiring' Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani pens sweet birthday wish for Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and other B-town divas penned heartfelt birthday wishes for renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.



Taking to Instagram, the Jab We Met actress shared an unseen throwback photo with the designer and extended warm birthday wishes to him.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest darling Manu. I know everyone says it but it’s the truth… there truly is one like you… loyal, fun, and the most loving… forever friend. Love you so much."



On the other hand, Kiara, who donned a beautiful lehenge designed by Manish on her dreamy wedding, showered praise on the Bollywood’s favourite fashion mogul.



The Kabir Singh actress penned, "I have never met a kinder, more compassionate, more hardworking, more enthusiastic, more generous and more inspiring person than Manish!"



She continued, "You are truly one of a kind and the most special! Happy Happy Birthday my dearest @manishmalhotrac."



Kareena Kapoor-Kiara Advani/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra, who recently tied the knot with the Indian politician Raghav Chadha in Manish’s crafted beautiful tradition attire, dropped a special post for him.

Parineeti Chopra-Ananya Pandey/Instagram

"Happy birthday to my sweetest. There is no one like you," the actress wrote on the photo-video sharing application.

Ananya Pandey also joined in on the bandwagon of birthday wishes and wrote on her IG story, "The most loved person! For all that you are Manish - warm, kind, fabulous, I could go on and on."