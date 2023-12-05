Prince Harry’s legal battle with Home Office will be kept ‘private’

Prince Harry expected to argue that he was treated unfairly by the Home Office

Prince Harry’s legal battles against the Home Office are not over yet as the royal is challenging the British government’s decision to strip him of his security detail.

Previously, the Duke of Sussex failed to convince a judge earlier this year to be able to privately pay for London’s police force to guard him and his family when they come to town, via AP.

The judge denied the offer when a government lawyer argued that officers shouldn’t be used as “private bodyguards for the wealthy.”

Now, the younger son of King Charles is adamant that he wants protection when he visits home and it’s partly because aggressive press jeopardises his safety and that of his family.

Prince William’s estranged brother is expected to argue that he was treated unfairly by the Home Office when he was denied the right to protection, after he stepped down from his royal position in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.

For this particular case, a privacy order has been issued over a concern that the vast majority of evidence cannot enter the public domain, via GB News.

The judge insisted that the material “needs to be protected” due to “interests of justice” to “properly determine the claim,” which is why “the bulk of the hearing must be in private.”

The claims will be heard at the High Court before judge Mr Justice Lane after the royal won the chance to appeal the Home Office’s decision.