Meghan Markle’s ‘silence’ hints at her involvement in 'racist royals' leak

Meghan Markle’s ‘silence’ gives clue about her deep connections with Endgame

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's deafening silence raised questions about their alleged involvement in Omid Scobie’s explosive book, Endgame.

Piers Morgan called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for maintaining silence over the royal race row.

In his show, he said, "Harry and Meghan have stood by in stunning silence as the claims in Omid Scobie’s book have circulated around the world."



Piers continued, "They normally cannot wait to correct the record - as they see it - whenever there’s the slightest whiff of a media injustice. So, if they are not the source of Scobie’s allegations - or if they don’t agree with them - why the silence?"



Earlier, Meghan estranged father Thomas Markle expressed displeasure over the unusual reaction of his daughter following Endgame release.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas said, "The fact that Harry and Meghan have not publicly distanced themselves from this strikes me as unusual."

For the unversed, a Dutch version of Omid's book allegedly revealed the name of two royal figures who were involved in unethical conversations about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin colour.

Later on, the royal author denied the accusations, saying, "The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control."

Notably, the controversy related to 'royal racists' first sparked in 2021 when the former Suit actress made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her in Oprah Winfrey’s talk show in 2021.