Billy Miller’s autopsy confirms shocking cause of death

Billy miller’s mother previously admitted that her son had ‘surrendered his life’ to a mental health disease

Billy Miller’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide.

The General Hospital star died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on September 16th, following a long battle with bipolar disorder and manic depression, when he was just 43 years old.

According to the recent autopsy report obtained by Radar Online on Monday, first responders found Miller in his bathtub, along with “multiple letters indicating suicidal intent” and “a revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells” in “the descendant’s right hand.”

The report further detailed that the Suits actor had several intoxicants in his system at the time of his death, including “cocaine, and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine.”

News of Miller’s death first broke almost three months ago when he was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas.

Though the official autopsy report was just completed, Miller’s mother revealed the cause of death just a few days after his death.

“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years,” she divulged. “He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”