Billy Miller’s autopsy confirms shocking cause of death

Billy Miller’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide.
The General Hospital star died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on September 16th, following a long battle with bipolar disorder and manic depression, when he was just 43 years old.
According to the recent autopsy report obtained by Radar Online on Monday, first responders found Miller in his bathtub, along with “multiple letters indicating suicidal intent” and “a revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells” in “the descendant’s right hand.”
The report further detailed that the Suits actor had several intoxicants in his system at the time of his death, including “cocaine, and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine.”
News of Miller’s death first broke almost three months ago when he was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas.
Though the official autopsy report was just completed, Miller’s mother revealed the cause of death just a few days after his death.
“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years,” she divulged. “He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”
The couple made their public appearance, a week after the race row emerged at London’s Royal Albert Hall
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz chatted with Quentin actor Robbie Jones on their podcast
Queen Letizia of Spain allegedly had a fling with ex-husband of her sister, Telma while she was married to King Felipe
Omid Scobie blamed the leak behind the 'racist royal' names in his book on 'mistranslation'
Julia Roberts and Mathew Perry dated back in 1996 right after she considered the guest role on 'Friends'
Rumours suggested that Taylor Swift married ex Joe Alwyn in '2020 or 2021' in secret ceremony