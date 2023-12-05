BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin to enlist together for military services: Report

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement about 'military enlistment process'

BTS’ members Jungkook and Jimin are expected to enlist together for their military services, confirmed by the music band’s agency.



As per BIGHIT MUSIC, Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to enlist together, whereas, RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures.



The agency also informed their fans that there will be no official ceremony for the music icons’ enlistment.

The statement reads, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site."

It further added, "Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only."



The music band’s agency requested BTS Army to extend their support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and return.



Prior to that, the Seven singer also penned a heartfelt note for his fans, saying that he will embark on a new journey incoming December.

He wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind."



Reportedly, the globally celebrated music band is set to be reunited as a group in 2025.

