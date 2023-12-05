Kim Kardashian gives a glimpse into her 'happy place' ahead of Christmas

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to post a series of snaps that provided an inside look of the star’s festive decorations in her iconic bathroom.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star showcased her ‘Christmas’ look with dozens of sparkling evergreens shining from the entryway.

On her Instagram Story, the SKIMS mogul filmed herself walking into her ‘bathroom’ to give viewers a taste of Christmas, with windows covered in Christmas trees as Christmas Time Is Here played in the background.

She also gave her fans a detailed room tour to show off the ‘glittering’ reflection in her ‘expensive’ mirrors.

She captioned the picture as, “My happy place”.

This might not come as a surprise to her followers as Kardashian revealed a similar setup on her Stories last year.

On Monday, December 4, the latter also shared a glimpse of the Christmas tree in her living area; an evergreen covered in faux snow, paired with classy white lights.

Kardashian went on to engage with her fans on her story, she asked: “You guys know what time it is.“

She continued: “Phil is here to wake us up with Christmas carols,” reflecting on her Christmas rituals.

She also captioned the video, “It’s December so @philthekeys is here waking us up with a little magic.”

Towards the end of November, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star unveiled the decorations of her Los Angeles home on her Instagram story.

The Kardashian family is known for their annual Christmas eve party that is attended by a star-studded audience.