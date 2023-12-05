Armaan Malik dubs Ranbir Kapoor ‘best actor’ following 'Animal' release

Armaan Malik showered praise on Ranbir Kapoor for his powerful performance in his action-packed movie, Animal.
The 28-year-old singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "#RanbirKapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period."
Soon after his statement, the musician faced backlash for lauding Kapoor’s performance from a movie which "glorifies misogyny."
One fan wrote, "No acting is worth if u glorify misogyny I SAID WHAT I SAID AND I'M NOT EVEN SORRY FOR THIS."
"This is the worst tweet of our generation. Period," another chimed in.
Responding to the hate comments, the Wajah Tum Ho vocalist said that people need to chill as he only admired Ranbir’s craft.
Armaan wrote, "I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill."
He continued, "I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you."
As per Pinkvilla, the action-crime movie, which hit the big screens on December 1, earned approximately $40.50 million (INR 340 crore) at the global box office.
Several reports also revealed that the extended version of Ranbir’s epic movie is expected to release on the OTT platform in 2024.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol with ensemble cast.
The couple made their public appearance, a week after the race row emerged at London’s Royal Albert Hall
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz chatted with Quentin actor Robbie Jones on their podcast
Queen Letizia of Spain allegedly had a fling with ex-husband of her sister, Telma while she was married to King Felipe
Omid Scobie blamed the leak behind the 'racist royal' names in his book on 'mistranslation'
Julia Roberts and Mathew Perry dated back in 1996 right after she considered the guest role on 'Friends'
Rumours suggested that Taylor Swift married ex Joe Alwyn in '2020 or 2021' in secret ceremony