Armaan Malik dubs Ranbir Kapoor ‘best actor’ following 'Animal' release

Armaan Malik lauds Ranbir Kapoor's epic performance in 'Animal'

Armaan Malik showered praise on Ranbir Kapoor for his powerful performance in his action-packed movie, Animal.



The 28-year-old singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "#RanbirKapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period."



Soon after his statement, the musician faced backlash for lauding Kapoor’s performance from a movie which "glorifies misogyny."



One fan wrote, "No acting is worth if u glorify misogyny I SAID WHAT I SAID AND I'M NOT EVEN SORRY FOR THIS."



"This is the worst tweet of our generation. Period," another chimed in.



Responding to the hate comments, the Wajah Tum Ho vocalist said that people need to chill as he only admired Ranbir’s craft.

Armaan wrote, "I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill."

He continued, "I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you."

About Animal

As per Pinkvilla, the action-crime movie, which hit the big screens on December 1, earned approximately $40.50 million (INR 340 crore) at the global box office.

Several reports also revealed that the extended version of Ranbir’s epic movie is expected to release on the OTT platform in 2024.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol with ensemble cast.