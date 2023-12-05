Kylie Kelce shows support to Taylor Swift amid Joe Alwyn marriage rumours

Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce is showing her full support to Taylor Swift amid rumours swirling about her.

Over the weekend, eagled-eyed fans noticed that Kylie, who is the wife of Travis’ elder brother, Jason, “liked” a post from the Today show about a statement Swift’s publicist made.

Tree Paine, who is the Grammy-winning musician’s longtime publicist, slammed rumours about the Anti-Hero singer secretly tying the knot with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post,” Tree wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

“Kylie publicly supporting Taylor (and tree) by liking this is such queen behavior,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“reason 917282819 that WE LOVE KYLIE KELCE,” another Swiftie wrote, to which a third added, “kylie really be out here supporting taylor publicly you love to see it.”

The comments came just hours DeuxMoi shared an anonymous submission that insisted the pair had a “marriage” ceremony in “2020 or 2021” in the Brit’s home country.