Meghan Markle losing her ‘worth’ following Endgame controversy

File Footage

Meghan Markle seemingly losing her spark following the explosive revelations made by her 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie against the royal family.



In conversation with Fox News, royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that the former Suits actress might lose investors who would help to her amid her crumbling career.

While referring to the controversy sparked after Endgame, the royal expert said, "I think the standing over here is beyond rock bottom, whatever they think."

Neil continued, "I do think also that Meghan's stint on the Variety carpet and the WME agency, they've got a lot of work to do to try and convince anybody over here that there is anything worth investing in."

Prior to that, the Duchess of Sussex lost her potential well-paid Dior contract to The Crown’s actress Meg Bellamy, who played young Kate Middleton’s role in the popular Netflix series.

At that time, a source shared with the Closer Magazine, "They [ luxury brands] have been queuing up for Meg. She is being treated like Kate, an A-list princess."



Several reports also suggested that Prince Harry and his wife, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, are struggling to thrive amid a rift with the royal family.