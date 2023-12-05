Timothée Chalamet in awe of ‘amazing mom’ Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have a blooming romance

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly showering praises on his girlfriend Kylie Jenner for being an amazing mother to her two children.

As per People, a source disclosed that the Dune actor is "in awe of everything his new partner is accomplishing" and he respects the beauty mogul for being a wonderful mom.



The insider further shared that the ex of Travis Scott is "incredibly happy" with "her boyfriend."



The latest report further added that Timothée "is very supportive of her career and she of his."



"They both try to attend important events for each other. He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him," a source claimed.

Earlier in September, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.



In an old video posted by TMZ, the couple was seen getting close, locking lips, getting arms-in-arms and hugging each other publicly.



Before Timothée, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott.



The former couple shares a five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and one-year-old son, Aire.

