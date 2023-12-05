Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan mesmerises fans with epic transformation

Shah Rukh Khan narrates heartfelt story of friendship in newly released 'Dunki' trailer

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first trailer of his highly awaited movie Dunki on Tuesday, revealing that the upcoming comedy-drama will be a rollercoaster of emotions.



The Bollywood megastar took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the remarkable journey of him and his friends who showcased their desire to go to London.

Shah Rukh wrote, "Dunki’s trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir’s [RajKumar Hirani] vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & family."



The newly released three-minute trailer shows Shah Rukh as Hardy who is narrating his story which began in 1995 from a small village Latlu, Punjab.

The movie featured Vikram Kochchar as Buggu, Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi and Taapsee Pannu as Manu.



The trailer highlighted the struggles faced by Hardy and his friends to move abroad from India.

Soon after the trailer release, the Pathaan star fans lauded the forthcoming movie's heart touching storyline.

One fan wrote, "This is simply an incredible story which touches millions of hearts."

"No gore violence, no heroism, no item song, no over the top scenes... Only story, pure realistic comedies, real life stories with intelligent creative imagination - That is Rajkumar Hirani sir style of film making. Cherry on the cake is SRK," another chimed in.



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama movie is slated to release globally in cinemas on December 21, 2023.

