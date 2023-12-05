Sebastian Stan transforms into young Donald Trump for ‘The Apprentice’

Sebastian Stan has got the Donald Trump look down!
Deadline reported last week that Stan, 41, had been tapped to play the media personality turned politician in the upcoming biopic, The Apprentice – named after Trump’s infamous 2000s reality TV stint.
Principal photography for the biographical film began last month, with new photographs obtained by Page Six showing Stan in full costume on set – strawberry blonde wig included.
The Winter Soldier actor donned Trump’s signature ensemble – a stylish black wool coat over a blue suit and a tie adorned with paisley stripes.
Stan was presumably filming a scene from the upcoming movie where his character – visibly forlorn –munches on a sandwich and drinking a Coca-Cola on a park bench in snowy New York City.
The Apprentice was initially announced in 2018, with Ali Abbasi signing on to the film as director/ co-writer in October 2023.
Gabriel Sherman is the other writer of the screenplay, which explores Trump’s early career as a real estate businessman in New York in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Furthermore, Succession’s Jeremy Strong will play attorney Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova will play Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump.
A release date for The Apprentice has not been announced.
The Royal couple’s visit to Australia will be their first after they acquired the throne
Kate Middleton and Prince William started a text message service with Prince Harry in 2019
Hilary Duff answers recording booth's call
Lil Wayne faces multiple charges by bodyguard in court documents
Kissing Booth star Joey King recalls ‘great time’ making movie
Fans react to Paris Hilton not being able to do simple task for her newborn baby son