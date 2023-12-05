Sebastian Stan transforms into young Donald Trump for ‘The Apprentice’

A release date for ‘The Apprentice’ has not yet been announced

Sebastian Stan has got the Donald Trump look down!

Deadline reported last week that Stan, 41, had been tapped to play the media personality turned politician in the upcoming biopic, The Apprentice – named after Trump’s infamous 2000s reality TV stint.

Principal photography for the biographical film began last month, with new photographs obtained by Page Six showing Stan in full costume on set – strawberry blonde wig included.

The Winter Soldier actor donned Trump’s signature ensemble – a stylish black wool coat over a blue suit and a tie adorned with paisley stripes.

Stan was presumably filming a scene from the upcoming movie where his character – visibly forlorn –munches on a sandwich and drinking a Coca-Cola on a park bench in snowy New York City.



Photo Credits: Page Six

The Apprentice was initially announced in 2018, with Ali Abbasi signing on to the film as director/ co-writer in October 2023.

Gabriel Sherman is the other writer of the screenplay, which explores Trump’s early career as a real estate businessman in New York in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Furthermore, Succession’s Jeremy Strong will play attorney Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova will play Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

A release date for The Apprentice has not been announced.