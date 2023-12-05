Cardi B and Offset marriage hit with major blow amid troubles

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and share three children together

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship might be in hot waters after months of marital woes.

The hip-hop power couple, who tied the knot in 2017, seemingly threw shade at each other through their respective social media.

For starters, fans first noticed on Monday, Dec 4, that the rappers have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Then, that same day, the WAP songstress took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic message about outgrowing relationships.

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” she wrote on one black slide, the next one reading, “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”







The sentiment to self-prioritize was echoed by Offset in his own Instagram story, sharing a clip of Al Pacino’s Scarface character yelling, “Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

However, they have had a tumultuous, on-off relationship, per a timeline compiled by Insider.

For instance, the pair infamously worked through Offset’s cheating scandal in 2018 after momentarily breaking up, and even almost got divorced in 2020.

Then, earlier this year in June, Offset accused Cardi B of cheating on him, which she denied.

As recently as last month, Offset showered his wife with expensive gifts on her birthday, and even gushed about the moment he first met her and knew she was “the one.”