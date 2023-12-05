Netflix scraps star-studded Adam McKay movie following his shock exit

Titled 'Average Height, Average Build' was to star Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr. and Amy Adams

Netflix will not be moving forward with its star-studded movie, Average Height, Average Build, which starred Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr. and Amy Adams.

The shock cancellation from the streaming giant comes after director, Adam McKay, who had also penned the script for the film, exited the to pursue another climate change related project, reported Deadline.

In the movie Pattinson was meant to play a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily.

Netflix picked up the project back in late April, with other stars such as Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler attached.

Downey was to play a retired cop who is adamant on solving the murders, while the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that he’s hung up his gun.

McKay has been vocal about the climate change emergency as it has gotten over the years. The director has used his craft to shed light on the matter previously, with a Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence movie, Don’t Look Up, which was released on Netflix in 2021.

Earlier this year, the writer and director launched the nonprofit Yellow Dot Studios to make videos and other materials aimed at raising public understanding of the climate emergency and related issues.