Prince William gives shout out to estranged Prince Harry in latest foreword

Prince William appreciates Prince Harry amid ongoing royal feud

Prince William pays a tribute to his estranged brother Prince Harry discreetly, without even mentioning his name, in the foreword he has written for the latest Shout report.



Shout is the first free, round-the-clock mental health support text service in the UK that was launched in May 2019. It provides individuals in need with vital words of wisdom and encouragement.

Established by Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Harry, the initiative originated from the Royal Foundation's Mental Health Innovations program.

William acknowledged his delight in what their organisation had accomplished, even though Harry had left the Royal Family.

“Catherine and I are incredibly proud of Shout and the help it has provided to so many people since its inception,” he wrote in his foreword.

“The potential for the service to continue to drive positive action and move the dial on how we approach our nation's mental health is so exciting,” he continued.

He further added, Whilst there is still much work to be done, I hope that this report provides a positive picture about what can be achieved with a little innovation.”