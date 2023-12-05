Joey King reacts to Jacob Elordi's ‘ridiculous’ Kissing Booth criticism

Joey King defends Kissing Booth against Jacob Elordi

Joey King came in defense of Kissing Booth against co-star Jacob Elordi.



King responded to Jacob Elordi's critique of Kissing Booth. After Elordi called the well-liked Netflix trilogy "ridiculous," his former co-star, who portrayed his on-screen love interest, Elle Evans in the movies, defended them.

"I think it's unfortunate anyone would feel that way," King, who's also Elordi's ex in reality, told Variety. "I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says."

The drama started when Elordi, who played Noah Flynn in the movies, said in an interview with GQ that the experience of producing them was "ridiculous" and that it left him feel "dead inside."

"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he told the outlet. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

Similar thoughts as King were expressed by Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Marco in the original movie's sequels. He told the same publication that it's "a shame" his former co-star thinks the way he does.

"I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience. It's a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that," he said, alluding to the pandemic.

"I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."