Katie Price reveals ‘worst mistakes’ of her life

On Tuesday, Katie Price took another dig at her ex-husbands, labeling them her 'worst mistake' in life during a Q&A session on TikTok, as reported by The Sun.

The 45-year-old former glamour model, known for her various surgical procedures over the years, responded to a fan's question about her worst mistake by saying, 'Eurovision and my ex-husbands. That's my worst mistakes.'

Katie's marital history includes a union with popstar Peter Andre in 2005, leading to their divorce in 2009. Subsequently, she married cage fighter Alex Reid in 2010, with the marriage ending in 2012.

Her most recent marriage was to Kieran Hayler in 2013, and they didn't finalize their divorce until 2021.

During the TikTok session, there was no mention of the time she avoided jail after a car crash, admitting to drink-driving while disqualified. This latest swipe is part of a pattern, as Katie has previously stirred up old feuds with her ex-husbands despite three elaborate weddings and numerous acrimonious breakups.

In a September appearance on the Go Love Yourself podcast, Katie disclosed that 'most men put her down' and elaborated on the impact of her 'insecurities.'

Despite asserting that she undergoes surgery for herself, she acknowledged that her lack of confidence stems from past relationships, stating, 'Most men I've been with, in fact, probably all of them, have put me down all the time. But I don't do surgery for anyone but myself because I want to look in the mirror and I want to look good and feel good.'