Dua Lipa commands attention in gorgeous black ensemble at Annual Academy Museum Gala

Dua Lipa, a prominent figure in the music industry, made a striking appearance at a cinema screen tribute gallery, proving her star power extends beyond the music realm.

The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer, who recently ended her relationship with boyfriend Romain Gavras, 42, commanded attention in a see-through black ensemble at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Dua confidently showcased her stunning figure at the star-studded event, donning a lacy black dress that was transparent enough to reveal her underwear.

The dress featured a backless design, and she added a playful touch by flaunting her thong underwear. Completing her look, she accessorized with diamond-encrusted platinum jewelry, including sizable earrings and a necklace.

Her dark red locks cascaded down in waves over her shoulder, and she opted for a natural look with complementary makeup highlighted by a swipe of rose-colored lip.

The Academy Museum Gala, an event that brings together the industry's biggest stars, honored four showbiz talents this year, including Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola.