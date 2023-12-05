Kelly Osbourne shares sweet tribute to dad Ozzy on 75th birthday

Here's Ozzy Osbourne's 75th birthday celebration

To celebrate her father Ozzy Osbourne's 75th birthday on Sunday, Kelly Osbourne posted a heartwarming family photo.

The 39-year-old smiled in the snapshot alongside Ozzy, her mother Sharon 71, partner Sid Wilson 46, their one-year-old son Sidney, her brother Jack 38, Jack's wife Aree, and their four daughters.

This gesture comes after the rocker shared that he believes he has at best 10 years left' amid his ongoing health struggles.

She captioned the snap: 'Yesterday was my Dadda’s birthday although we kept it low key we had the best time.

'We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together. I love my family so much it hurts.

'Dad you are the other pea in my pod. I love you to the moon and back.'

The Black Sabbath rocker recently said he has been left 'virtually crippled' from multiple back surgeries where doctors found a tumour on his spine.

This week, the musician has given a frank interview about his health and how he doesn't fear dying as he doesn't want a 'long miserable existence' but there's still 'plenty of life' in him yet.

Ozzy - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 - revealed doctors found a tumour in his spine during a fourth operation on his back following a 2019 fall.

He told Rolling Stone UK: 'I don't fear dying, but I don't want to have a long, painful and miserable existence’.