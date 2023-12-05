Britney Spears patches up with sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Up next: Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears’ reunion!

Britney Spears is expected to tread the path of reconciliation with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, following a well-publicized family feud.

After recently mending relationship with mother Lynne Spears, who was present at Sunday’s private celebration of the star’s 42nd birthday, it is said that Jamie was to attend the event as well, but couldn’t make it because of overseas filming commitments.

A reunion however is about to bloom between the estranged siblings.

This unforeseen development has shocked fans who recall Britney’s scathing remarks about the Zoey 101 actor in her recently released memoir The Woman in Me, where she has referred to her sister as a “total b**tch at the young age of 11.”

Lynne’s attendance at the birthday bash was surprising enough for many admirers already. Photos released from the occasion indicated a significant repair in their relationship, in which they were smiling brightly alongside manager Cade Hudson,

More of such meetups are regarded as likely in the future.

Notably, the Hit Me Baby One More Time artist’s brother, Bryan, has also gotten along with her after he became his confidant amidst divorce with Sam Asghari.

Seeing things go well for her again, followers are happy to see this beautiful recovery.