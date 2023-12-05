"Billie Eilish Faces Social Media Backlash: Loses Over 100,000 Instagram Followers After 'Coming Out' Revelation"

Billie Eilish finds herself in the eye of a social media storm, shedding over 100,000 Instagram followers following her candid revelation about her sexuality.

The 21-year-old songstress, known for her unapologetic persona, openly discussed her attraction to women during a red carpet appearance at Variety's Hitmakers event on Dec. 2.



The aftermath of her revelation was swift, with Eilish witnessing an initial drop of almost 10,000 followers on the very day of her disclosure.

The social media exodus continued with an additional 75,000 followers departing the next day, followed by nearly 50,000 more on the subsequent Monday.

The Grammy-winning artist had initially confirmed her attraction to women in a Variety interview, doubling down on the red carpet by nonchalantly remarking, "I didn't realize people didn't know."

Responding to the unexpected fallout, Eilish took to Instagram to share her thoughts, thanking Variety for her award and highlighting the unconventional timing of her outing at 11 am on the red carpet.

She expressed, "Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters.

I like boys and girls; leave me alone about it, please. Literally, who cares? Stream What Was I Made For."

Billie Eilish took a unique stance on the concept of 'coming out,' expressing her disbelief in the necessity of such declarations and questioning why people couldn't just exist without the need for labels.

The singer casually remarked, "I saw the article, and I was like, Oh, I guess I came out today. I guess people didn't know, so it's cool that they know... I am for the girls."

On Instagram, some users have responded with negative comments, labeling the singer as 'disgusting,' and expressing their decision to unfollow her.

Some claim that the singer may not fully grasp the meaning of 'coming out,' with one person noting, "Babe.... No one outed you; you literally had a conversation with the interviewer and said it yourself, basically? What?"

One user emphasized the age factor, stating, "You're too old to be accusing someone of something you did yourself.

Outing is serious, and that interviewer did no such thing. If you didn't want to talk about it, say that, but don't act like you didn't mention it on your own, weirdo."

Others chimed in to defend the interviewer, highlighting the professional aspect of the interaction. "It's not really fair to say 'outed' on a red carpet.

You had a conversation with a gay interviewer about the cover story where you came out. She was doing her job,"