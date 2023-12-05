Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol concert: Royal family to put on united front

Kate Middleton, Prince William and other members of the royal family will come together this week

Kate Middleton, who set to hos special Christmas event this week, will be joined by Prince William and other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey to send a message to the haters amid race row.

All senior members of the Firm will put on a united front on Friday to support Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is set to host her yearly festive carol concert on December 8.

The future Queen Consort will celebrate those who support young children and their families.

For the third year in a row, Kate will be hosting a Christmas special, but this year’s edition of Together at Christmas will have a special twist.

The Kate's special show will feature midwives, home health visitors, and preschool teachers from around the UK as audience members.

The show will also include musical performances from an array of singers and musicians, including Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, Beverley Knight, and James Bay.