Taylor Swift braves freezing temperatures for new beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift dazzled in a red overcoat and black dress

Singing sensation Taylor Swift was seen braving freezing temperatures to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers

The pop superstar arrived at Lambeau Field shortly after being spotted leaving Kansas City in her private jet. She was accompanied by her BFF Brittany Mahome.

Kelce and team were in Wisconsin looking to improve their 8-3 record and cement their place at the top of the AFC West against Packers. Swift's beau was seen getting off the Chiefs bus in a modern-looking Cowboy outfit.



Swift, 33, rocked red overcoat and black dress to take refuge from freezing temperatures in the snowy Green Bay. She geared up for the weather by wearing tights and high boots to complete her outfit, looking stunning in winter outfit.



At one moment that went viral Swift was seen cheering Kelce in a suite with Brittany and a few other friends.

The Anti-Her0- hitmaker arrived in a black GMC with her security team in tow. While boarded the jet, her minders put up umbrellas to block any prying eyes.



The singer's latest outing comes after she and Kelce joined the Mahomes for a festive, Christmas celebration in Missouri on Friday.

It was the fifth Chiefs game Swift attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight began their new romantic journey.