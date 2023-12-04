Tommy Fury spotted with daughter Bambi amidst Molly-Mae Hague's absence

Tommy's trip to the UAE capital sparked rumours of trouble in their relationship

Tommy Fury took a stroll with his 10-month-old daughter Bambi in Cheshire on Sunday, returning from his Abu Dhabi trip.

The 24-year-old boxer sported grey tracksuit bottoms, a black padded coat, and trainers while pushing his daughter's pram.

The former Love Island star was joined by a pal on the walk following he and fiancée Molly-Mae Hague causing a frenzy after the influencer was spotted without her engagement ring while her husband-to-be enjoyed a party trip to Abu Dhabi.

Molly-Mae has since put her £600,000 engagement ring back on after being pictured on several occasions without it.

Tommy's trip to the UAE capital sparked rumours of trouble in their relationship after videos emerged of the boxer on nights out - including with Chris Brown - leading to Molly-Mae being seen without her engagement ring on.

It was claimed Molly-Mae was 'mortified' by her fiancé's behaviour and told him to 'ditch his partying pals' - yet she has now put her ring back on.

Molly-Mae reportedly told her husband-to-be that he needs to change his ways, with a source saying she 'has made no secret of the fact she doesn't like it when Tommy parties too hard'.