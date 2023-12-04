Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new expected 'titles' revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can be addressed as 'Mr and Mrs' if new law passes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been making headlines since royal author Omid Scobie's new book hit the shelves on November 28, could be addressed as 'Mr and Mrs' under the proposed law.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may strip of their royal titles under the new law following the latest chaos that has unravelled after their rumoured friend's Endgame reignited the race row.

If a new bombshell law passes which would force the House of Commons to consider turning the US-based couple into being addressed with their possible new 'titles' "Mr and Mrs'.



Britain's politician Bob Seely, in support of the monarchy, wants to adapt laws that were originally passed in the First World War to deny German nobles their British titles.

The suggestion is being considered as 'nuclear option', which aims to respect the decision of those who no longer want to be royals and in turn part of the monarchy by removing "their titles and privileges" in ties with the institution.

"The Duke and Duchess can be Mr and Mrs like the rest of us," the U.K lawmaker claimed, adding: "My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles."



"My aim is simple: if someone doesn't want to be royal, that is a decision we respect - but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation's life," according to conservative MP.

