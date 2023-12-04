Christopher Nolan ‘thrilled’ to be honoured with BFI Fellowship

Christopher Nolan ‘honoured with BFI Fellowship

Christopher Nolan has recently expressed his gratitude to be honoured with a BFI Fellowship by the UK’s lead organisation for film.



In the statement shared by Deadline, the Oppenheimer director said, “I am thrilled and honoured to be accepting a BFI Fellowship from an organisation so dedicated to preserving both cinema’s history as well as its future.”

Deadline reported that the award will be presented to Nolan at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on February 14, 2024, hosted by BFI Chair Tim Richards.

While praising Nolan, Richards stated, “I’m delighted to be honouring and recognising Christopher Nolan with a BFI Fellowship. Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century, creating hugely popular movies that have grossed over $6 billion worldwide.”

“His movies are all made for the big screen to challenge and entertain audiences around the world. Christopher’s commitment and support of the Cinema industry is legendary,” he continued.

Richards added, “He has also been at the forefront of preserving celluloid through his involvement with The Film Foundation and his own support via the Morf Foundation for the BFI’s photochemical work.”

For the unversed, Nolan’s movies had reportedly earned 11 Academy Awards and grossed over $6.1 billion worldwide. He is the director of blockbuster movies including Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight and Dunkrik.

Besides Nolan, previous BFI Fellowship recipients include Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese and Thelma Schoonmaker, Satyajit Ray, Tilda Swinton, David Lean, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and many more stars.