Vanessa Hudgens says 'I do' to Cole Tucker in Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens is finally married to Cole Tucker.



As per People magazine's sources, the 34-year-old High School Musical graduate and her fiancé, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, exchanged vows on Saturday in Tulum, Mexico.

Over the weekend, a picture of Hudgens posing barefoot on the beach in a flowy white dress appeared on X (previously Twitter).

Monique Coleman, the actress's former co-star on HSM, shared a video of a tropical scene in Tulum on her Instagram Story, adding to rumours that the actress celebrated her wedding.

After being spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2020, the couple initially gave rise to romance rumours. In February, they happily announced their engagement to one another.

The couple, who met on a Zoom meditation group call, have been infatuated since the beginning of their relationship.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?' " Hudgens shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. "I found him, and we started talking."

"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move," she added.

In November 2021, the actress and professional baseball player made their red carpet debut at the film Tick... Tick... Boom!'s premiere.

Tucker even boasted about his "cool" girlfriend in a rare interview, telling reporters at Hudgens' event, "She's awesome. I love her."