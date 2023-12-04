Melanie Lynskey addresses criticism over physical appearance in The Last of Us

Melanie Lynskey speaks up after being slammed over her physical appearance in The Last of Us

Melanie Lynskey has recently addressed criticism over her physical appearance in HBO’s The Last of Us.



In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Melanie, who plays Kathleen in the hit show, revealed that her character was a war criminal – someone who got into a leadership role she wasn’t expecting.

Earlier this year, Adrianne Curry, the winner of America's Next Top Model season 1, posted a tweet in over a photo shoot of Melanie.

Adrianne wrote, “Her body says life of luxury… not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord. Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?”

To this, Melanie replied on Twitter at the time, now X and stated, “Firstly this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us.”

She penned, “I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA.”

Melanie added, “I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for.”

During her interview with EW, Melanie reflected on her character in the series, saying, “The thing I found very interesting about her is, when she did step into the role, she didn't have a lot of guilt about doing bad things, whereas her brother did.”

“She found out that she was quite heartless, and so she was able to be pretty effective in a way that he maybe wasn't because she didn't care about people. That's a very interesting dynamic,” remarked the New-Zealand-born actress.