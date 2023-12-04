Oprah Winfrey flaunts weight loss in purple gown at Academy Museum Gala

Oprah Winfrey appears slim in purple gown at Academy Museum Gala

Oprah Winfrey has recently sent pulses racing as she posed in her figure-hugging gown and looked slim at third Annual Academy Museum Gala in LA on Sunday.



Taking to Instagram, Oprah posted a photo of herself in shimmering purple attire and wrote in the caption, “Off to the @academymuseum gala with my @thecolorpurple family.”

In the photo, the popular TV host could be seen wearing Dolce & Gabbana design for the outfit and to complement her look, she added chandelier earrings and glasses at the star-studded event.

For the unversed, Oprah has lately co-produced a remake of the movie, The Color Purple with Steven Spielberg which will release in theatres on December 25.



Earlier in September, Oprah spoke up at New York City panel for her Oprah Daily's The Life You Want series.

She said, “I don't know that there is another public person whose weight struggles have been exploited as much as mine.”

“One of the things I carried so much shame for, and even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out’,” explained the host.

Oprah added, “There's a part of me that feels like I think a lot of people feel with bariatric surgery that I've got to do it the hard way, I've got to keep climbing the mountains, I've got to keep suffering and I've got to do that because otherwise I somehow cheated myself.”