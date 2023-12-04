Kate Middleton with kids steal show at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ set

Kate Middleton surprised everyone with a secret visit to the set of the UK's beloved dancing competition, Strictly Come Dancing, on Friday.

In tow were her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were clearly thrilled to be amongst the glitter and glamour.

The royals' visit was kept under wraps until photos surfaced on social media, showing them giggling and cheering along with the contestants and professional dancers.

According to reports, Kate, a self-confessed "Strictly" superfan, had been wanting to bring her children to the set for a while and finally got the chance during a break from royal duties.

Charlotte, ever the poised young lady, seemed captivated by the dazzling costumes and energetic routines. She even got the chance to try on one of the judges' paddles, holding it up with a playful smile.

Prince Louis, on the other hand, was a whirlwind of energy. He stole the show with his infectious laughter and enthusiastic clapping, especially during a particularly lively salsa performance.

At one point, he even tried to join in on the dancing, prompting Kate to scoop him up in a hug and twirl him around the room.

The royal visit wasn't just about fun and games. Kate also met with the show's judges, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and some of the professional dancers.

She reportedly chatted with them about their experiences on the show and even offered some words of encouragement to the nervous contestants.

News of the royals' surprise visit has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans delighting in the heartwarming images and videos.