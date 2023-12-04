Tiffany Kaddish prepares for 'next chapter' after DUI arrest





It's Tiffany Haddish's birthday on Sunday, the comedian and actress celebrated her 44th birthday by posting a self-indulgence post.



"Happy Birthday to me!!!!!." Haddish, who was arrested for DUI last month, said, "I am ready for my next chapter in life," as the description for a reel that showed her singing at a party she gave in July on Long Island, New York, a la A Great Gatsby.

“I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns," she added. "I also want to say Thank you to the band that helped me put that show together, especially @diimondsareforever my musical director and @andydrachman for filming it and making it look beautiful.”

Haddish also thanked “the beautiful woman in Eritrea" who "made my dress" in the clip shown. "I told you I would wear it and the world would see. I keep my promises anyone that knows me knows that. It might take some time but I always keep my promise. Just ask God,” she concluded.

Haddish shared a birthday message just before she is apparently scheduled to appear in court about her arrest on November 24 for allegedly dozing off while operating a vehicle.

She discussed the incident on an audio recording that TMZ was able to obtain during her stand-up set at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California, after her arrest.