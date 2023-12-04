Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warning after 'Endgame' blow

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could lose their royal titles if new 'nuclear option' law passes

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' has reignited old controversy in new style with its some shocking phrases that raised eyebrows in the royal family.

Moreover, Endgame's Dutch translation, that revealed the names of the royals who had allegedly made controversial comments about Meghan and Harry's son' Archie's skin tone before his birth, appears adding fuel to the fire.



Meghan and Harry have been warned that they could lose their royal titles if new 'nuclear option' law passes which would force the House of Commons to consider turning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into being addressed as Mr and Mrs.

Conservative MP Bob Seely reportedly wants to adapt laws that were originally passed in the First World War to deny German nobles their British titles.

Seely, according to reports, explained that the "nuclear option" is "in support of the monarchy" and aims to respect the decision of those who no longer want to be royals and in turn part of the monarchy by removing "their titles and privileges" in ties with the institution.



"I'm not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple's feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option," the politician wrote for the Mail on Sunday.

"The Duke and Duchess can be Mr and Mrs like the rest of us," Seely added. "My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles.



"My aim is simple: if someone doesn't want to be royal, that is a decision we respect - but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation's life."



Bob Seeley has comdemned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of the "poisonously insidious" smear against senior royal family members after the release of Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie's bombshell book.

