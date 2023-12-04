Parineeti Chopra in pursuit to shed extra kilos

File Footage

Parineeti Chopra aims to shed extra kilos which she put on for her upcoming movie, Chamkila.



Taking to Instagram, the actress detailed her journey of putting on 15kgs for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial in which she will be seen playing a role of the late Punjabi folk singer Amarjot Kaur.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared her transformation video with a motivational note.

She wrote, "I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix)."

She added that while playing the character of the late singer she was told to eat as much as she can. Parineeti added, "music and Food. That was my routine."

The actress continued, "Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role."



At the start of 2023, Bollywood’s renowned director Imtiaz Ali dropped a teaser of his upcoming movie, which is a biopic based on the tragic murder of the renowned Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.



The film which will soon release on Netflix features Parineeti and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.