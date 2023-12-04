Prince Harry, Meghan Markle children pay heavy price of couple mistakes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children have not been to the UK for many years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are predicted to pay the price of the couple’s sour relationship with the royal family.

As per royal commentator Daniela Elser, while writing for news.com.au, the couple’s cold dynamic with the royal family, which was fueled further with Omid Scobie’s latest release Endgame, would likely impact the Sussex camp’s little ones.

Elser wrote: "You know that phrase that gets thrown around by conservative politicians and pundits – ‘won’t someone think of the children’? Well as this imbroglio overtakes the Palace and the House of Montecito, won’t someone think of the prince and princess?"

Elser went on to note that it was apparent in the way the children barely stepped foot in the UK for years and only for short periods of time, depriving them of developing a real bond with their grandfather King Charles as well as the rest of the royal family members.

She added: "November marked four years since a baby Archie flew the ten hours from the UK to Vancouver Island with his parents where they all shacked up in the first mega-mansion in a series of North American mega-mansions befitting an unusually flush Real Housewife that they have called home.

"Since then, the now four and a half-year-old has spent a grand total of four days back in the UK, which also happens to be the entire amount of time that his sister has spent back in their father’s homeland. (Consider: Lilibet is a princess of the United Kingdom but has never even spent a full-week on British soil.)"